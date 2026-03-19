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Amazon Prime Video 2026 slate out: Hrithik Roshan backs Storm, Mess; teasers hint at gritty drama and dark humour
Prime Video has unveiled its 2026 slate, featuring Hrithik Roshan-backed Storm and Mess. The teasers offer a glimpse into a tense scam thriller and a dark, offbeat comedy.
Amazon Prime Video has announced its 2026 content slate, and among the most talked-about additions are two projects backed by Hrithik Roshan’s banner, HRX Films, a series titled Storm and the film Mess. Teasers for both titles were released alongside the announcement.
This marks HRX Films’ debut in the OTT space. Speaking at the event, Hrithik shared what led him to this phase.
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“I became an actor out of fear of failure, every instinct my body says this is going to be impossible but I pushed through that impossibility and out of that space HRX was born out of the journey from hopelessness to inspiration, that was the tranformation,” he said.
Storm teaser
Directed and created by Ajitpal Singh, known for Tabbar, Storm brings together a strong ensemble including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Saba Azad, Rajit Kapoor, Gautam Rode.
The series revolves around five women navigating personal struggles, ambitions and hidden truths. The official synopsis reads, “Five women—each nursing wounds, dreams, and deadly secrets—are drawn into a web of deception that threatens to crush them or set them free when a sustainable housing project unravels into a deadly scam.”
The teaser opens with Parvathy’s character expressing a desire for her own “kingdom.” As the visuals unfold, glimpses of the other characters, played by Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Saba Azad, Rajit Kapur and Gautam Rode, build a tense atmosphere. We also see a gun pointed at Parvathy, along with fleeting images of chaos.
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Mess teaser
Mess leans into dark comedy with a suspenseful edge. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Anurag Thakur, and is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.
The official synopsis of the film reads, “When a motley group of robbers invade the family house of a man with OCD, they slowly realise, it’s not the family but them who need to survive this one night standoff.”
The teaser introduces the premise through Pratik Gandhi’s character, who struggles to complete a simple announcement due to his obsessive tendencies. Minor details, a misaligned collar, foggy glasses, a misplaced flower pot, even a slightly tilted camera, derail him, setting the tone for the film’s offbeat humour.
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Mess is based on an original screenplay by Paul Soter, with adaptation and dialogues by Kapil Sawant.
Speaking about the collaboration, Hrithik Roshan said, “Storm marked the start of something special with Prime Video, and Mess feels like a natural next step for us at HRX Films. Our partnership with Prime Video has allowed us to explore bold, innovative storytelling, and this project embodies that spirit perfectly. Rajesh brings a distinctive voice both as a producer and director, with a rare ability to blend comedy with compelling narratives. His creative vision for Mess has been extraordinary from the start.”
HRX Films’ OTT push
HRX Films draws from a rich filmmaking heritage linked to Rakesh Roshan’s FilmKraft Productions. Led by CEO Eshaan Roshan, the banner has been expanding its creative vision. Hrithik Roshan, who formally announced his move into the streaming space as a producer in October 2025, has remained closely involved in the development of these projects from the scripting stage.