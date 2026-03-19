Amazon Prime Video 2026 slate out: Hrithik Roshan backs Storm, Mess; teasers hint at gritty drama and dark humour

Amazon Prime Video has announced its 2026 content slate, and among the most talked-about additions are two projects backed by Hrithik Roshan’s banner, HRX Films, a series titled Storm and the film Mess. Teasers for both titles were released alongside the announcement.

This marks HRX Films’ debut in the OTT space. Speaking at the event, Hrithik shared what led him to this phase.

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“I became an actor out of fear of failure, every instinct my body says this is going to be impossible but I pushed through that impossibility and out of that space HRX was born out of the journey from hopelessness to inspiration, that was the tranformation,” he said.