Amazon Prime Video 2026 slate out: Dahaad S2, Mirzapur The Movie, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt-backed projects headline lineup

From Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films marking its OTT debut with Storm and Mess, to the second season of popular series Dahaad, Alia Bhatt’s Don’t Be Shy and big-ticket titles like Mirzapur The Movie, Naagzilla, the platform is going big on scale, storytelling and star power.

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Here’s a look at all the announced titles:

Dahaad Season 2 once again follows a chilling serial killer investigation in Rajasthan.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sikandar Kher and Aisha Ahmed.

Official synopsis: “A missing twelve-year-old in a quiet Rajasthani town pulls Sub-Inspector Anjali Meghwal into a serial-killer hunt that investigates how power, patriarchy, and privilege can fuel horrifying violence.”

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Mirzapur The Movie

Expanding one of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular franchises, Mirzapur The Movie will bring its crime saga to the big screen before streaming on the platform.

Directed by Puneet Krishna, the film features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

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Storm

Storm is a tense, character-driven drama about five women caught in a dangerous scam that could either destroy them or set them free.

Backed by Hrithik Roshan’s banner HRX, Storm is directed and created by Ajitpal Singh and stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Saba Azad, Rajit Kapoor and Gautam Rode.

Official synopsis: “Five women—each nursing wounds, dreams, and deadly secrets—are drawn into a web of deception that threatens to crush them or set them free when a sustainable housing project unravels into a deadly scam.”

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Mess

Mess is a dark comedy thriller where a robbery spirals into chaos as the intruders realise they may not survive the night.

Starring Pratik Gandhi, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and Anurag Thakur, the film is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan.

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Official synopsis: “When a motley group of robbers invade the family house of a man with OCD, they slowly realise, it’s not the family but them who need to survive this one night standoff.”

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Don’t Be Shy

Don’t Be Shy is a coming-of-age story that follows a young woman whose perfectly planned life begins to unravel unexpectedly.

Backed by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is directed by Sreeti Mukerji.

Official synopsis: “Don’t Be Shy follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control.”

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Naagzilla

Naagzilla is a fantasy comedy set in a world of shape-shifting serpents, where a magical conflict triggers chaos and danger. Starring Kartik Aaryan, the film will stream post its theatrical release.

Official synopsis: “In a world where shape-shifting Ichhadhaari naags have been living amongst humans, chaos ensues when a once carefree Ichhadhaari naag’s Naagmani and his life are threatened by a wily, power- hungry villain.”

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System

System is a courtroom drama exploring power, privilege and justice through the lives of two women from vastly different backgrounds.

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Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Official synopsis: “When Neha Rajvansh, a privileged public prosecutor, meets Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer from a humble background, their lives are thrown into upheaval where power defines truth, blurring the system and raising a question of what justice truly means to them.”

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Khoya Mahal

Khoya Mahal is a mysterious drama about estranged siblings forced to run a crumbling heritage hotel with secrets of its own.

Directed by Jaydeep Sarkar and Konkona Sensharma, the series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Barun Sobti and others.

Official synopsis: “Kanishk and Kanupriya, ex-royals and half siblings united by a crumbling inheritance, are forced to take over their family’s remote heritage hotel, The Khoya Mahal. Desperate to escape, they hatch a reckless plan to free themselves, unaware that Khoya Mahal has plans of its own.”

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Raakh

Raakh is a gritty crime thriller following an investigation into the disappearance of two teenagers.

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Directed by Prosit Roy, the series stars Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Official synopsis: “When two teenagers vanish, a close-knit family is shattered and the city is left on edge. Determined to uncover the truth, a relentless officer leads a nationwide manhunt that pulls him deep into a world of violence and human depravity.”

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Matka King

Matka King is a period drama set in 1960s Mumbai, tracing the rise of a gambling empire that reshapes the city’s underbelly.

Directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, the series stars Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra and others.

Official synopsis: “In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect, starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’, that takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.”

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Teen Kauwe

Teen Kauwe is a spy thriller about a former agent forced to return and uncover a conspiracy while being hunted himself.

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Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series stars Sidhant Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Bobby Deol.

Official synopsis: “An ex-secret agent, believed to be a mole and thought dead for seven years, must return to find the traitor who framed him, while his own agency is trying to terminate him.”

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Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a light-hearted take on a dysfunctional school and an unlikely attempt to reform it.

Directed by Himank Gaur, the series stars Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia and Archana Puran Singh.

Official synopsis: “In a dysfunctional government school, a laidback headmaster’s attempt to turn around the school sparks a chaotic makeover – forcing a ragtag team of teachers to fix the broken system, one blackboard lesson at a time.”

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Tax Department Story

Tax Department Story is a sharp drama about a young officer taking on powerful white-collar crime and facing systemic challenges.

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Directed by Saurabh Bhave. the series stars Ravi Kishan, Aditya Rawal and Barkha Singh.

Official synopsis: “A newly minted Revenue Services officer takes on the most powerful white-collar criminal in Agra, only to realize that winning is taxable.”

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Carnaame Badla Gear Palti Kismat

Carnaame Badla Gear Palti Kismat is a crime drama where a small-time plan escalates into a dangerous, large-scale operation with life-threatening consequences.

Directed by Vinay Waikul, the series stars Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Sikandar Kher, Sai Tamhankar.

Official synopsis: “Four friends steal cars to escape debt, but one job spirals into a massive interstate operation. Now hunted by loan sharks, cartels, and cops—loyalty is their only hope.”

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Rafoo

Rafoo is a quirky relationship drama about unresolved love and awkward co-existence under one roof.

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Directed by Shashank Bali, the series stars Maniesh Paul and Angira Dhar.

Official synopsis: “A struggling singer is stuck sharing his place with his ex-mother-in-law while his successful ex-wife lives upstairs with her new boyfriend. Every awkward encounter proves they may not be over each other—but is love worth surviving this nightmare?”

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Lukkhe

Lukkhe is a gritty drama blending sports, music and crime, as a young man goes undercover in a dangerous world.

Directed by Himank Gaur, the series stars Raashi Khanna, King and Palak Tiwari.

Official synopsis: “A young sportsman infiltrates the wild and dangerous world of Punjab’s rap music to investigate a drug syndicate, only to find himself torn between love, family, guilt and brotherhood.”

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Vvan: Force of the Forrest

Vvan: Force of the Forrest is a mythological fantasy where a man must confront supernatural forces and embrace his destiny to save his people. The film will stream post its theatrical release.

Directed by Deepak Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Official synopsis: “A rational urban man defies his ancestral forbidden forest & awakens a divine goddess, only to realise that some powers exist beyond logic & he must rise as the village’s only saviour to protect his people from annihilation.”