Praveen Kumar: I want the entire family to sit and enjoy my comedy shows

Praveen Kumar, who is known to Tamil audiences for his brand of “clean comedy”, recently went LIVE from the Facebook page of The Indian Express. During the session, the stand-up comedian spoke about his latest show Mr Family Man and the comedy scene in India.

Q. How are you spending your time during the lockdown?

I watch movies and web-series. I have also started doing online shows.

Q. Does a lockdown period evoke creativity?

When we sit down to write jokes, it usually doesn’t happen. Especially during lockdown when there are so many things going on, it is very difficult to focus your energy into writing. If you want to be creative, you need to have an empty mind. For the last 40-45 days, it was very difficult but the challenge is to overcome this and keep writing, perform online and make the most out of this time.

Q. You are known for your clean comedy. How and when did you develop that particular brand?

When I started off in 2010, I used to incorporate some “naughty jokes” here and there. But in 2015, I realised that I needed a USP for myself and I also wanted the entire family to sit and watch my show. I took a conscious decision then to change my brand and for the past five years, my comedy has been completely clean and it will remain that way in the future.

Q. According to you, who is the best Indian stand-up comedian?

I don’t have a favourite because everybody is working hard and everyone’s style is different. Having said that, I like Vir Das a lot because he introduced me to the scene. When I started out, I looked up to Papa CJ and Vir Das so I still have them as my favourite comedians.

Q. How do you think the Tamil audience has changed over the past 10 years?

First of all, the Chennai stand-up scene has evolved like crazy and there are three comedy clubs in the city now. The growth has been great especially the last 2 years as a number of newcomers have paved their way in.

Q. What motivates you the most?

Watching other comedians perform pushes me to write new content and jokes. When I do well in open-mics, I get very motivated. At the same time, even when I don’t do well, it motivates me to work harder. So performing in open-mics is one of the best things for a comedian.

Q. You call actor and comedian Crazy Mohan as one of biggest influences.

I consider Crazy Mohan as the God of comedy. If you have seen my special, you will know that I love puns and wordplays. I got that consciously or unconsciously from Crazy Mohan.

Q. Will this coronavirus pandemic be incorporated into your content in the future?

Everybody is doing that, right? Because that’s the only thing on their minds right now. Currently, I am working on my next special, which has nothing to do with coronavirus, but my marriage. If you think they are the same thing, you are probably right.

