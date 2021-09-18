Pratik Sehajpal’s Bigg Boss OTT journey: Of passion, aggression and heartbreaks

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to stream its grand finale on September 18. The six-week series hosted by Karan Johar has Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat as finalists. The grand finale, which promises to be a grand event will also see Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh as guests.

After Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal, it’s time to look back at Pratik Sehajpal’s journey in Bigg Boss OTT, and whether he has it in him to win the show.

His strengths

Smart: Pratik Sehajpal has been on two other reality shows making him smart enough to know what works. He started off with an ‘angry young man’ attitude on the premiere night which got him instant attention. However, once on the show, he was sweet with contestants, putting across a different side of himself. Pratik changes his mood and attitude as per his convenience and while many would say it’s sly, in a show like Bigg Boss, it’s considered a smart move.

Passionate: Given the fan following and fame that follows Bigg Boss, everyone wants to be on the show but not many utilise the opportunity. Pratik from the first day has been clear he wanted to be on the show and his passion for the game is proof of his love. Be it going all out during tasks, his bonds to unabashedly opening about himself in front of the world, the young man has been crystal clear about his aim to win the show.

His colourful personality: Quite a charmer, Pratik has shown his many sides on Bigg Boss OTT. He is funny, witty and doesn’t even shy from putting fore his flirtatious side on camera. His bond with the married Neha Bhasin has raised many eyebrows but the two have been honest about enjoying each others company. In a show of personality, doesn’t this count?

His weaknesses

Aggression: In the initial weeks, Pratik Sehajpal came across as an aggressive and crude person. He would argue at the drop of a hat and would even indulge in physical fights. During a task, his tiff with Zeeshan Khan got so intense that the latter was finally eliminated from the show after he pushed Pratik. Even when he loses a task, the young actor has often resorted to breaking things to show his anger.

Wrong moves: While Pratik is quite an enthusiast at tasks he often gets them wrong making him lose all his credibility. Time and again, his actions have led to tasks getting cancelled or housemates getting punished, which got housemates revolting against him. Bigg Boss ka pehla rule, follow all rules. And Pratik definitely did not learn the lesson.

Breaking Akshara’s heart: While Pratik was going strong with Akshara Singh till the third week, he decided to ditch her and pick Neha Bhasin instead. This broke Akshara’s heart, who even wept for him. The Bhojpuri star had picked Pratik on the premiere night, even when most girls felt repulsive. Fans felt that when Akshara gave him a chance, he should not have left her hand mid-way. Will this action cost Pratik the trophy? We will see tomorrow.

Bigg Boss OTT grand finale will stream from 7 pm on Voot.