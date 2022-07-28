scorecardresearch
Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma Gandhi in web series directed by Hansal Mehta

The series on Mahatma Gandhi will be directed by Hansal Mehta and will star Pratik Gandhi. It will be set in the period during the struggle for Indian Independence and will be filmed across several Indian and foreign locations. 

July 28, 2022 11:29:40 am
Pratik Gandhi to star in Hansal Mehta's series on Gandhi

Scam 1992 team of director Hansal Mehta and actor Pratik Gandhi are collaborating for a web series based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. To be produced by Applause Entertainment, the biopic will be based on the writings of historian and author, Ramachandra Guha, and will be adapted from his two books, Gandhi before India’ and Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World. The series will be directed by Hansal Mehta and will star Pratik Gandhi. It will be in the period during the struggle for Indian Independence and will be filmed across several Indian and foreign locations.

Also Read |Hansal Mehta calls working with Kangana Ranaut in Simran a ‘massive mistake’: ‘She shot what she wanted’

Speaking about the film, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said in a statement, “When you speak of a historic and iconic figure like Mahatma Gandhi, there is already a great deal of responsibility on you as a filmmaker. Our vision with the series is to make it as true-to-life as possible and supported by Ramachandra Guha’s work, we are confident and enthusiastic that we will bring audiences something to remember. With a common vision for this ambitious narrative, I am excited to kickstart a new journey, yet again with Sameer and the team at Applause.” Hansal Mehta had earlier collaborated with Applause for Scam 1992, which emerged as a glowing success. Siddharth Basu would be joining the creative team as the historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant.

Applause Entertainment CEO Samir Nair said that making the series Gandhi would be an ’emotional’ experience. “The story of Mahatma Gandhi is more than just the story of a great individual; it is also the story of the birth of a nation and many other dramatis personae, who along with Gandhi, gained freedom for India,” he said in a statement.

