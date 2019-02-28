Prateik Babbar: People will get to see my versatility this year

Amazon Prime Video’s web series Four More Shots Please is being lapped up by the audience. While it is a story revolving around four women (Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and VJ Bani), one character who stood out in the entire series was Prateik Babbar’s Jeh Wadia. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Prateik talks about Four More Shots Please, being a part of an all-women crew and his upcoming projects.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Advertising

Q. You play a bar owner and a bartender. Was there a time when you thought of the job as fascinating and wanted to take it up?

It is a very interesting job, especially when you are an owner. It was a fun experience to play Jeh. If I was not an actor, I would have definitely taken up the job if I was passionate and interested in it.

Everyone is loving the series and it is very thrilling to know. Interestingly, no negative feedback has come my way. It was a double whammy for me. It is a great start to the year. More than me or anyone, the series was all about women and women empowerment. The entire star cast and crew were women. They were everywhere. So, it was overwhelming and fun to be a part of it.

Q. Are there any similarities between you and Jeh?

Advertising

I guess the love and passion he has for his bar. It is his baby and his own creation. He is a one-man army of that entire place. So, I relate to that quality. I own a restaurant and I hold it very dear to me. So, I could relate to him.

Q. Like how your character Jeh finds out about these four women, have you met someone as crazy as them in real while hanging out at a bar?

My wife is the craziest person I know, and that is the reason I got married to her. She is wild. She is crazy in the best way possible. She tops the list but these women in the series are a riot.

Q. How was the experience?

It was very funny actually. Me and Milind Soman would talk that this is what they call the tables being turned. Here (on the sets), men were being objectified. Oh man! I felt how women really feel. We were literally objectified like we are pieces of meat in the show, which is quite hilarious. I felt like being stripped by all the eyes. Though yes, it was flattering as well.

Q. While Jeh looks like an easy-going yet committed person, much later in the series we are introduced to his messed-up past. Were you also cheated on in life?

I think everyone has experienced the phase where they were cheated on. I think it is an important experience to have. It is important to have heartbreak and to lose everything you have, but also making sure that you put all the pieces back together and become a warrior.

Also read | Four More Shots Please actor Amrita Puri: Content made in India is still very male oriented

Q. In the climax, we see Jeh getting back with his ex. Would you have done that? Is it okay to forgive someone who cheated in your opinion?

It depends on the two people who are in the situation. We cannot define the situation by terming it ethical or not. It is the two people’s vibe. I think betrayal is a deep emotion and a deep aspect of life, but it is part of life.

Q. Is there a part of life that you wish you could erase or forget?

I have no regrets except for the time I was in substance abuse and alcohol. When my grandparents were dying, I could not show them that I am doing better. I think that is the only thing I regret.

Q. Jeh also experiences a beautiful love story. You just got married. Tell us something how life has changed?

Honestly speaking, nothing changes. Everything is the same. It is just that I have the privilege of calling her my wife, which I love. I love listening to her. I think the ceremonies and the tears of joy make the moment really special otherwise from the next day, you are back to life, back to work (laughs). We are feeling blessed for all the love that came our way.

Also read | Four More Shots Please review: Glass half full

Q. What made you feel she is the one?

Too many things. She is insanely motivated. She writes. She operates the camera, draws beautifully, is intelligent and opinionated which can be intimidating for a man, especially, but hey, she is so strong. To top it all, the reason why I chose her, jab maine ye decide kar liya uss waqt jab madam ne humare liye mutton-do-pyaaza banaya (the moment when I strongly felt that she is the one was when she cooked mutton-do-pyaaza). She cooked that and I was stunned! I froze for 30 seconds. I just could not believe my mouth and that this woman, this gorgeous woman, cooked this for me.

Inhone bohot badi chaal kheli hai madam ne. Ye mutton khila ke. In fact, even now, I joke with our parents that this is the moment when I was sure about getting married to this beautiful woman, who now is my wife.

I am obviously joking about all this, but she is a lovely partner who is supportive.

Q. How does it feel to be working round the clock and to be back on the sets?

It is amazing. I feel blessed. It is very engaging and keeps me on my toes. There is no looking back now. I am going to stay focused.

Q. What does 2019 has in store for your fans?

People will get to see my versatility this year. A lot of my characters will be grey shades, heroic elements and everything. So, I hope they resonate with my characters.

Q. Can we expect the second season of Four More Shots Please?

Advertising

We have not spoken about it, but I am looking forward to it.