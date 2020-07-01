British director Peter Webber heaps praise on Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha

Prakash Jha’s next Pareeksha will soon be available on ZEE5. (Photo: Express Archives) Prakash Jha’s next Pareeksha will soon be available on ZEE5. (Photo: Express Archives)

Filmmaker Prakash Jha’s next film Pareeksha – The Final Test is all set to release on ZEE5 shortly. Inspired by real events, the film stars Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and Shubham Jha.

Pareeksha presents a sharp take on the education system of India. In a statement, director Prakash Jha said, “The good quality education which has become the monopoly of the rich, remains inaccessible to the masses further dividing our society. Resonating from the real experience of an IPS officer, Shri Abhayanand, who is the former DGP of Bihar, this story gives us a glimpse of hope for the poor who deserve the opportunity. It is a story of Bucchi, the rickshaw puller whose biggest dream is to provide decent education to his son and this dream takes him on a dangerous path, which could shatter all that he holds dear.”

Recently, British filmmaker Peter Webber appreciated the film and said, “Pareeksha is a marvellous film with a stunning and heart-breaking central performance from Adil Hussain. It draws water from the same well as the classic Italian movie Bicycle Thieves. Not to be missed!.”

Reacting to Peter’s kind words, Prakash said, “I would like to wholeheartedly thank Peter for his appreciation and kind words. Everyone in their life has to go through that one ultimate test, this movie is an homage to that human endurance through a social comment on the Indian Education System. It is made with a lot of love and we are glad audiences will soon get to watch it on ZEE5.”

Prakash Jha’s Pareeksha will soon begin streaming on ZEE5.

