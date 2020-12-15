Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol issued notices for controversial depiction of Hindu saints in Aashram

Issuing notices to Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol, Jodhpur District and Session Judge Ravindra Joshi listed the matter for hearing on January 11.

A Jodhpur court on Monday sought stands of filmmaker Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol on a plea taking offence to the controversial portrayal of Hindu saints in their recently released web series Aashram.

In the MX Player web series, Deol has played the central role akin to some self-styled godmen convicted and serving jail terms for various penal offences in different parts of the country, including Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Issuing notices to Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol, Jodhpur District and Session Judge Ravindra Joshi listed the matter for hearing on January 11.

The petition against the web series Aashram, resembling the name of a convicted godman, was filed by local resident Khush Khandelwal.

“The portrayal of Deol as a Hindu saint has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints. His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt and drug dealer has diminished the place saints hold for Hindus,” Khandelwal contended in his petition.

Khandelwal had earlier complained to the police, seeking registration of an FIR against the duo, but with the police refusing to lodge any case over his complaint, he had moved the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate with the same plea.

With the ACJMM too dismissing his plea, Khandelwal approached the Jodhpur district and session judge challenging the ACJJM’s decision.

The second season of Aashram, Aashram Chapter 2 — The Dark Side had released on November 11. It attracted condemnation for the controversial portrayal of Hindu saints in it.

A social media campaign had also been launched, terming the series a malicious portrayal of Hindu religious culture and ‘ashrams’.

Karni Sena had also sent a legal notice to the producers of Aashram.

