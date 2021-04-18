Actor and popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Well taken care of by family, doctors’

Prajakta Koli will soon be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo. (Photo: Prajakta Koli/Instagram)

Youtuber-actor Prajakta Koli on Sunday shared she has tested positive for the coronavirus despite “taking precautions”. Prajakta, who was last seen on the Netflix romantic series Mismatched, informed her fans about her Covid-19 diagnosis in a note posted on Instagram. “In spite of taking all necessary precautions, I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this evening. I am doing okay and am well taken care of by my family and doctors. Thank you so much for your love and concern. Please stay safe. Wear a mask.”

The note was accompanied by a caption that read, “Please stay safe. Wear a mask. Take care of your people and yourself.” Soon after, her friends from the influencer community and film colleagues wished her a speedy recovery. “Feel better very very soon. big hug,” wrote Kusha Kapila. While Rohan Joshi commented, “Damn. Take care. You got this.” Singer Armaan Malik replied, “Get well soon Prajakta, you will be strong in no time.”



Prajakta Koli is the latest film celebrity to have contracted the virus. On Saturday, designer Manish Malhotra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Rampal and Sameera Reddy also wrote on social media that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

India on Sunday reported 2,61,500 new Covid-19 cases and 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,47,88,109. There are now 18,01,316 active cases while 1,28,09,643 people have recovered from the disease. The overall death toll has reached 1,77,150.