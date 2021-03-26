Prachi Desai on quitting television for Bollywood: One has to pass out of school and move to college

Having started her career as a teenager, Prachi Desai rose to fame playing Bani in Kasamh Se. Her pairing with a much senior Ram Kapoor in the Zee TV show was much loved by fans. While at the prime of her career, the actor decided to move to Bollywood, leaving behind a stardom that many just dream of. Prachi made her big debut opposite Farhan Akhtar in Rock On!! in 2008, and there was no looking back for her. She went on to play the female lead in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Azhar, Bol Bachchan and I, Me Aur Main. Her latest project, a murder mystery Silence…Can You Hear It? starring Manoj Bajpayee is currently streaming on ZEE5.

The thriller has Prachi Desai essaying the role of a cop Sanjana, who is brought in to operate on a complicated case. Given how delicate and petite she is, the actor, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared how surprised she was when approached for the role by director Aban Bharucha Deohans .

“I was doing virtual cartwheels in my mind but honestly, I was shocked initially, and even asked the director if she was sure. In one line if I have to sum it up, I think this is all that I have been waiting for to to come my way. I have taken a while to say yes to something. When I read the script, it was so edgy and kept me hooked. It was an absolute page turner, and I finished it at one go. The characters are also written in such a beautiful way, that it was a win-win situation for me,” shared the actor.

Talking about her character, she said, “Sanjana is a complete equal on field and is treated like one. I was really impressed with the way the writer-director has sketched her. It just gives a glimpse of how women today can do what they want, and can be who they want even in a male dominated industry. Interestingly, Sanjana also dons a pastel palette, and in a subtle way it shows that a woman can embrace her femininity even if she is a tough cop. As for while shooting, I think I had the most amazing co-stars, and I have made friends for life. I already miss them so much. It was beautiful how we always felt like a team for the whole time.”

The 31-year-old shared that she is quite a fan of thriller and espionage dramas, and that made working on Silence much more exciting for her. On being asked if she wanted it to hit the big screen, Prachi confessed that it was always meant to be a Zee original, “That’s the beauty of this film and I am happy that the whole world will get to see our hard work. As for cinema halls, I am really happy that they have resumed business, and I want them to keep prospering. The last year has been difficult for a lot of people, and theatre is our everything. I must add here that going for a film is a very personal experience where you take out time. It’s like going for fine dining or shopping. And then of course, there are days when you want to order food home, and watch it at the comfort of your space and time.”

Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor in a still from Kasamh Se (Photo: Express Archive) Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor in a still from Kasamh Se (Photo: Express Archive)

Discussing her move from television, Prachi Desai said that she feels humbled that even when she spent only about two years on the medium, she is still etched in people’s mind. Sharing that it was a big thing for her to get a chance to debut in a film as a teenager, the actor said, “I think it was the best and right time to step out. Also, such opportunities seldom come in. There are times when you know that this is what you want to do. Also, working on television, everyday for such a long time can sometimes burn you out. In terms of films, you can jump to one character from another. Also, I think you can’t keep going to school all your life, you have to step out to move to college, and then probably work or start a business. Television was school for me and I had to pass out at one point.”

On quizzed if she is happy with the way her career has moved over the years, she smiled to share, “When I look back, I think there’s so much credit I should be giving myself. I started at such a young age, and did a lot of roles that I never thought I could pull off. At present, I am just grateful and feel privileged that I can do projects which I want to do, and pass on the others. I never feel the pressure about that and can even wait for something like Silence to come by way. Also, I think we are at a very exciting time right now with the digital medium coming in. Actors can be fearless in terms of their roles as it gives you a palette to choose from. With films, you have to consider a lot of things — the whole package, production house, co-stars but OTT doesn’t play with the same rule. It’s more about real characters, story and talent. I feel so far everything has been amazing. I have matured in my thinking and to come so far alone, is a big feat.”

After Silence…Can You Hear It? Prachi Desai will be seen in two digital projects next — “one is in a mad comedy zone, and the other is a feel-good series based on a beautiful friendship drama. I think on the way, I will make sure to say yes to a lot more projects,” concluded the actor.