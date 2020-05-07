Popular Punjabi comedies you can watch online

Here are our recommendations for Punjabi movies to watch online. Here are our recommendations for Punjabi movies to watch online.

The Indian film industry has much more to offer than just Bollywood. And this is the perfect time for you to explore regional cinema. So, here is a list of five Punjabi comedy films you can watch online.

Carry on Jatta: YouTube

Laugh your heart out with this comedy of errors, starring Gippy Grewal, Mahie Gill, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla and others. Helmed by Smeep Kang, the film doesn’t have an intelligent plot, but who needs one when the actors with their perfect comic timing succeed in generating laughter. Carry On Jatta is the Andaz Apna Apna of Punjabi cinema.

Jatt and Juliet: Disney Plus Hotstar

This Anurag Singh directorial is a boy-meets-girl story where they begin by hating each other and eventually fall in love. But what makes Jatt and Juliet one of the most entertaining Punjabi films is its lead cast Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. Diljit with his poker-faced act makes you laugh even in a serious situation. Neeru shares impeccable chemistry with Diljit and charms her way into the hearts of the audience. The sequel of the movie, Jatt and Juliet 2 is as hilarious as the original film.

Shadaa: Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by Jagdeep Sidhu, Shadaa, which means bachelor in Punjabi, is a film that revolves around Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s characters, who are past what the society considers eligible age for marriage. Both of them appear to be anti-marriage but in reality, are unable to find a suitable match. When both of them meet, they fall in love but find it difficult to explain to their families the changed stance on marriage. The film’s narrative ensures the laughs keep coming. Diljit and Neeru’s comfort with each other shows on the screen and the two stars deliver convincing performances.

Sardaar Ji: Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix

It is hard to avoid Dilji Dosanjh when he stars in a Punjabi romantic comedy. With Sardaar Ji, he left the audience rolling in laughter as he played a ghost hunter who falls in love with a ghost. Obviously, the plot of the movie is bizarre and makes zero sense, but why look for sense when your sole purpose of watching a movie is pure entertainment. And, mind you this is not like the nonsensical comedies of Bollywood which are sheer torture.

Yaar Annmule: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

The Anurag Singh directorial is the story of three friends Guri, Deep and Sher Singh who stay together in the university hostel. The film revolves around their friendship, and how their love life lands them in trouble. The film is a fun watch on a lazy weekend.

