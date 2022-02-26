Poonam Pandey says she is ‘still in therapy’ after break-up with ex husband Sam Bombay: ‘I was always scared of marriage’

Actor and content creator Poonam Pandey, who will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality series Lock Upp, recently spoke about her ex-husband Sam Bombay and how the ups and downs of that relationship affected her mental health.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Poonam was asked if there were any controversies in her career that she regretted, and she said that she was really hurt when people assumed that the fights in her marriage were all a publicity stunt. For the unversed, Poonam had accused Sam Bombay of assault and molestation.

“When I was hospitalised, when I was going through my own personal trauma, a lot of people, they said that I did this as a publicity stunt, it hurt me. That’s when I realised that I am the one who has given them the freedom to talk like this about me,” she said.

Poonam was asked why she kept trying to patch things up with her ex-husband even after the relationship got abusive. “I was looking for true love in my life. I was trying to sort things out. I didn’t want a break up, I didn’t want a divorce tag on my head. There was a time when I thought that I am Poonam Pandey and I don’t think anybody will marry me now,” she said.

Poonam shared that she was “always scared of marriage” but at the time, she thought that this would be the right step. “I was also thinking that it’s the right age and I should also get married,” she said.

However, things did not pan out the way she had hoped. Poonam shared that she is still in therapy but is in a better mental space now. “More than a mental breakdown, I had a physical breakdown. I visited the hospital many times. I’m still in therapy and right now, I’m in a much better space,” she said.