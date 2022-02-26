Poonam Pandey says she hasn’t spoken to Shilpa Shetty, calls Raj Kundra experience ‘four years of torture’

Adult entertainer Poonam Pandey, who had previously accused businessman Raj Kundra of blackmailing her, has said that she’s glad she’s finally getting work ‘after four years of torture’. Poonam will next be seen in the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan ahead of the show’s debut, she said that she stands by her comments about Raj’s wife, actor Shilpa Shetty. She’d said previously that she feels sorry that Shilpa was made to go through the controversy. Raj was arrested for the production and distribution of pornographic content last year. He is currently out on bail, and has denied wrongdoing.

Also read | All the times Poonam Pandey courted controversy

Asked to comment about the matter, she said she is ‘not very happy about it’, and ‘can’t really talk about it’ as the matter is sub-judice. She added, “I’m just very happy about the fact that after four years of torture I’ve got some work, which is Lock Upp, and I hope to do more and more and more stuff after Lock Upp.”

Poonam was asked if Shilpa Shetty contacted her after she expressed sympathy for her, and she said, “No, she didn’t reach out to me. But yes, I felt bad. She’s a lady, with two beautiful kids. Something like this should never happen to a lady. I was a housewife then, and I know how it feels when you’re in those situations. Especially when you’re a celebrity and can’t speak your heart out, and you can’t show people what you’re going through. So, let’s treat celebrities as humans, because there’s a lot of things that we have to go through…”

In an interview with The Times of India, Poonam had said last year, “At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma.”

Lock Upp will also feature Karanvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, Natasha Rawal and and Babita Phogat, among others.