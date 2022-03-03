Poonam Pandey’s ex-husband Sam Bombay opens up about allegations of domestic violence: ‘She had no idea what molestation is’

Actor and content creator, Poonam Pandey had talked about her former husband Sam Bombay hitting when they were together, on the second episode of the reality show, Lock Upp. She had accused him of domestic violence immediately after their wedding in 2020.

Now, Sam has shared his side of the story. In an interview with The Times of India, he said Poonam had accused him of assault and molestation on their honeymoon. But a few days later, she called him and said “she had no idea what molestation is.”

He also hinted that instead of being guilty of physically assaulting Poonam, it was him who was the victim of domestic violence. “Millions of men are suffering and they have no way to get out of this,” he said while adding that he went to the police several times but didn’t get any help.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married in September 2020. But during her honeymoon in Goa, she got her husband arrested by the Goa police. She filed an FIR against Sam for molesting, threatening and assaulting her.

Recently, during an interview with indianexpress.com, Poonam said through the reality show Lock Upp, she wants to reveal her real side, who is a girl next door. “I know I became famous, sometimes even for the wrong reasons but I cannot ride on that. I want people to see the real me. I want them to know I am more than just a headline. I have gone through a lot, made mistakes, got beaten up and now I want to change the world’s opinion about me. I am also a human being, who has emotions and is not filled with just controversy,” she said.