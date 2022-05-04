Poonam Pandey evicted ahead of Lock Upp finale, hopes to join Bigg Boss soon: ‘Missing my jail’

Poonam Pandey has been evicted from Alt Balaji web reality show Lock Upp. The contestant had made headlines with her statements and revelations on the show.

In a new promo shared by AltBalaji on their official social media handles, other contestants are seen clapping for Poonam to appreciate her game, as she in in tears listening to jailor Karan Kundrra’s encouraging words. Karan is heard saying, “We are glad that you did this show. You have outperformed what you thought you were capable of. And today, what you’ve done, you’re badass. You are not leaving this place because you lost, you are going out as a fighter. No one has evicted you. You fought, you proved yourself, and you’re going out with a standing ovation.”

Poonam, after being evicted, said that she would like to participate in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. She told Bollywoodlife, “I am so grateful that something like Lock Upp happened in my life. I am very thankful to the makers of the show for taking such good care of all of us. After being a part of this show, now I can be a part of Bigg Boss as well”.

Poonam, on reaching home, received a warm celebratory welcome. She shared a video giving glimpses from the celebrations, on Instagram, and wrote, “Finally Home!!!!!! Missing my jail ❤️ LOCK UPP YOU ROCK! #Badass Kaidi 😜 @altbalaji @ektarkapoor @mxplayer @lockuppgame.”

Before joining the show, Poonam had told indianexpress.com, “For her, working with Kangana Ranaut was another reason to be in Lock Upp. Heaping words of praise on the host, Poonam Pandey said, “She has inspired me for a very long time. I really like women who are opinionated and not scared of anyone. Honestly, we girls are conditioned and trained to be a certain way. And when someone breaks that image and becomes who they want to be, that’s so beautiful. She has broken past the prejudiced system and I can’t wait to interact with her.”

The finale of Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, will be held on Saturday, May 7.