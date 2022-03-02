Poonam Pandey says she was beaten up by ex-husband Sam Bombay: ‘My brain injury did not heal’

Actor and content creator Poonam Pandey, who is a contestant on Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp, opened up about facing domestic abuse by her ex-husband Sam Bombay. While in conversation with co-contestant Karanvir Bohra, Poonam shared that she was not allowed to be alone in the house and he did not let her use her phone without any supervision.

Poonam shared, “Who likes to get beaten up? I had like four floors of house, private garden, private terrace, I had everything. I had a big house. If I am in one room, I am not allowed to be in that room. He would ask me why are you in that room, would force me to be with him in the room he wanted. When I would tell him that I wanted some time with myself, some fresh air, I wasn’t allowed. I was not allowed to take my phone anywhere, and was not allowed to touch my phone in my own house.”

“If I love my dog and sleep with it, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get f*****g beaten up for loving my dogs? Is that a reason to get a brain haemorrhage? Because I have one,” she said. Poonam had previously mentioned in the same episode that she lost her sense of smell because she would often get beaten up on the same spot. She shared with Nisha Rawal that to date, her sense of smell has not come back.

Poonam said that she kept the abuse hidden for a while and would “act cool” in front of everyone. “My brain injury did not heal because he kept beating me on the same spot again and again. I would apply makeup, gloss and laugh in front of everyone, to hide it. I would act very cool in front of everyone. I used to get hit on the same spot again and again,” she said.

The Nasha actor shared that Sam would start drinking at 10 in the morning and would continue drinking till late at night. “If a person starts drinking from morning 10 am till night and in the night there would be nobody around to save us. The staff would get scared, they would leave,” she said.

In a previous interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Poonam had spoken about being in therapy and said, “More than a mental breakdown, I had a physical breakdown. I visited the hospital many times. I’m still in therapy and right now, I’m in a much better space.”