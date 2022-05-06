Poonam Pandey reveals she suffered brain haemorrhage after domestic violence: ‘I lost sense of smell completely’

Poonam Pandey, who recently faced eviction from Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, has opened up about being a victim of domestic violence. She said that she had even suffered a brain haemorrhage and lost her sense of smell permanently.

Speaking to ET Times, Poonam said that she was ‘mentally and physically’ stronger now. “I can’t smell things, I ask people around me about the smell. That’s how I smell things. When the domestic violence happened with me, I lost the sense of smell completely. With brain haemorrhage, it is connected. But honestly, I am mentally and physically much stronger right now,” she said. Poonam said that she is also going to resume therapy. Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married in September 2020. But during her honeymoon in Goa, she filed a complaint against him that led him to getting arrested by the Goa police. She filed an FIR against Sam for molesting, threatening and assaulting her.

She also revealed that had suffered ‘betrayal’ on the show, which was why she had withdrawn into a shell, adding that she had been backstabbed by her friends. She expressed her anger with fellow contestant Anjali Arora, saying that she would ‘never want to talk to that lady’ again. She also said Anjali and Munawar Faruqui ‘used’ each other to get ahead in the show

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Poonam said that she was in a lot of ‘pain’ because of Anjali’s betrayal. She also expressed her disgust at Munawar and Anjali’s relationship. “From what I have seen and got to know from Kangana ma’am, they have partners outside. Thus I think it’s disgusting that they can go to this extent even when they have someone outside. They must be watching them expressing love to others. You cannot do that to your loved one. It’s a reality show, and it’s so sad that they are scripting such things. They are my friends but I think it’s so wrong. I haven’t seen Munawar doing this but Anjali takes it to a different level. I wonder what Akash (Anjali’s boyfriend) must be thinking. And now it’s not even Munawar but Prince. It’s so nasty.”

Lock Upp finale will stream on Alt Balaji on May 7.