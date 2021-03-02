Pooja Bhatt said no to Netflix series Bombay Begums, only to change her decision later. Here’s why

Actor Pooja Bhatt had initially refused to be a part of Netflix series Bombay Begums. Pooja, who did a cameo in Sadak 2 (2020), will soon be making a full-fledged comeback with the Alankrita Shrivastava directed web series Bombay Begums.

Speaking about why she was not confident about playing the character of Rani in Bombay Begums, Pooja said in a statement, “They sent me a synopsis. I loved the world. I thought that these four characters, these four women, were quite fascinating. I was touched that they thought of me but I had to, unfortunately, say no. And for whatever it’s worth, they decided to push their schedule. Then, they came back to me a few months later.”

“I just decided to take the leap. I thought that when life is banging on your door, the least you can do is throw it open and let life in. So I just said yes. And I think it’s the best decision I’ve made,” she added.

Bombay Begums explores the dreams and desires of five women from different strata of society as they fight for survival in the Maximum City. According to its trailer, the series revolves centrally around Pooja Bhatt’s character Rani, and how her life gets intertwined with the other four women – Lily, Fatima, Shai and Ayesha.

Also starring Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand, Bombay Begums premieres on Netflix on March 8.