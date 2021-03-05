Pooja Bhatt celebrates friendship among women: ‘We are nothing without the Begums in our life’

The 90’s powerhouse actor, Pooja Bhatt is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s Bombay Begums, created by Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava. On Friday morning, Pooja Bhatt shared on her social media platform how she feels it is important of have women friends in life. She also stated the importance of women empowerment, and having women leaders in different walks of life, as they, “Clear paths of bias and fear in a misogynistic world so that the journey becomes far easier for the rest of us”.

She wrote, “We are nothing without the Begums in our life! The ones who fix our crowns, offer unconditional support, believe in us more than we sometimes believe in ourselves. Inspire, cheer-even if it’s from afar. Clear paths of bias and fear in a misogynistic world so that the journey becomes far easier for the rest of us.. lead with empathy, generosity and kindness! Some we know intimately, others we aspire to and admire from afar..”

Pooja also shared how she finds inspiration in women around her, without whom her life would be “bereft of colour”. She added, “Some we interact with daily, some we don’t talk to for years or have never even met but they just give us a sense of well being by their very existence in the world and have our backs and stand in solidarity no matter what. Also the countless others who stand up for themselves in the face of injustice, thereby standing up for us and consistently break new ground. To all of them and more, my salutations, affirmations, love and support! Life would be bereft of colour, fragrance and flight without each of you!”

Directed by Alankrita Srivastava, Bombay Begums is a story of five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai. Along with Pooja, the series also stars Shahana Goswami and Amruta Subhash in titular roles. The series will start streaming on Netflix on International Women’s day on Monday, March 8.