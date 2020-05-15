Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Law, French Biryani and Sufiyum Sujatayum to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin and Sufiyum Sujatayum will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin and Sufiyum Sujatayum will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

India is witnessing the first wave of digital releases of much-awaited movies. Yes, it is finally happening. Amazon Prime Video has secured the global streaming rights of several south Indian movies, and the streaming giant will be premiering them in over 200 countries over the next three months.

Here is the list of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies that will release on Amazon Prime Video:

Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil):

Ponmagal Vandhal was expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video during the first week of May. However, the release was put on hold after the Jyotika-starrer faced opposition from members of the Tamil film exhibitors’ association for skipping the traditional theater release. Bankrolled by Suriya, the movie is written and directed by J.J. Fredrick. It also stars Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen and Pandiarajan.

Release Date: May 29.

Penguin (Tamil and Telugu)

The filmmakers have so far kept details about Penguin under wraps. We don’t know anything about Keerthy Suresh’s character, except for the fact that she is heavily pregnant. Written and directed by Eshavar Karthic, the film is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj.

Release Date: June 19.

Law (Kannada)

Touted to be a women-centric drama, Law marks the debut of Ragini Chandran. Bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar’s home production banner, PRK productions, the film also stars Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru. The movie is written and directed by Raghu Samarth.

Release Date: June 26.

French Biryani (Kannada)

This is former RJ and stand-up comic Danish Sait’s second movie after Humble Politician Nograj. He plays an auto-rickshaw driver from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. And it is worth noting that one of the voice characters was created by Danish like Nograj to prank his listeners during his RJ days. The movie is written by Avinash Balekkala, directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudutt A Talwar. It also stars Sal Yusuf and Pitobash.

Release Date: July 24.

Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam)

This is easily one of the biggest Malayalam movies to have a direct OTT release. Starring Jayasurya in the lead, the film also has Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. Written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, the movie is described as a “beautiful love story.” Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House has produced it.

Release Date: Yet to be announced.

