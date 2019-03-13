Web series on PM Narendra Modi to release next month

After Omung Kumar’s biopic PM Narendra Modi, it will be filmmakers Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh who will chronicle the life of the Indian Prime Minister in a web series titled Modi. The Eros Now original will capture different phases of PM Modi’s life from his childhood, teenage, youth to becoming the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, India.

Written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand, the 10-part web series has actors Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur depicting the several stages of Modi’s life. Each episode ranges from 35 to 40 minutes.

Talking about the series, Shukla, who has films like 102 Not Out, Oh My God, All Is Well and others to his credit, said, “Prime Minister Modi’s personality enthrals young and old alike. His sense of humour, spirituality and love for technology makes him a unique leader. It was lovely to take on a project which came with a responsibility to narrate the life of the leader of new India and I am sure each episode of the 10-part original series will be a revelation for the audiences. His growing-up years, brave decisions and roles at different phases of life make for an incredible story.”

Commenting on the announcement of the show, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group said, “Eros has always believed in connecting with the masses and telling them the stories that matter. ‘Modi’ is one of our really exciting projects. Our attempt through this biopic is to tell the story of Modi’s struggle, ambition, intensity and success and how it not only inspires many but is one of the factors of his mass appeal. We are certain that the audience will love to watch the different facets of their enigmatic leader.”

Modi, the original series premieres in April 2019, on Eros Now.