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PM Modi meets Panchayat actors Binod and Bhushan, asks ‘Panchayat sunta hai ki nahi?’
PM Modi's interaction with Panchayat stars Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar went viral, with fans loving his playful 'panchayat' remark.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Panchayat actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar has gone viral online. The Prime Minister recently met the actors, best known for playing Binod and Bhushan in the hit web series Panchayat. The interaction took place during a public event attended by several notable personalities, including actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela.
A video from the interaction, shared by PM Modi on social media, was filled with laughter, warmth and light-hearted conversation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bhushan and Binod
In the video, the Prime Minister is seen greeting the actors and jokingly asking, “Panchayat sunta hai ki nahi sunta hai?” The remark left both actors smiling and made it clear that PM Modi is familiar with the popular series.
Sharing a glimpse of the interaction on Instagram, PM Modi captioned the post, “Binod se kuch baatein.. (A few moments with Binod).” The video was shared with Panchayat’s iconic theme music, adding a special touch for fans of the show.
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The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans celebrating the unexpected crossover between the Prime Minister and the beloved characters from the series. Social media users flooded the comments section with humorous reactions and references to the fictional village of Phulera.
Ashok Pathak also reacted to the post, commenting in Hindi, “Love and blessings, thank you.” The Viral Fever’s official account wrote, “Loving this unexpected meet-cute of the year,” while another user called it the “most unexpected collab of the year.” Referencing the fictional village from the series, one fan joked, “Ab hoga Phulera ka vikas” (Now Phulera will finally see development).
Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak have emerged as fan favourites through their portrayals of Bhushan, popularly known as Banrakas, and Binod in Panchayat. Over the years, the characters have become widely popular for their comic timing and memorable dialogues, earning a loyal fan following.
Ram Charan meets PM Modi
Actor Ram Charan also shared his gratitude after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the interaction as a privilege.
Taking to social media, the actor wrote, “A privilege to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji at the #RepublicSummit2026. His vision of #ViksitBharat and his emphasis on #IndiaFirst were truly inspiring, and a powerful reminder of our responsibility as citizens.”
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PM Narendra Modi met Mammootty and his family
In another recent social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared photographs with veteran actor Mammootty and his family after the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Malayalam cinema icon was conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema spanning more than five decades.
Sharing the photos, PM Modi wrote, “Met the noted actor Mammootty and his family after the Padma ceremony earlier today.”
Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who attended the ceremony with his wife Amal Sufiya, also shared glimpses from the meeting and wrote, “An absolute privilege to meet and spend time with our Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji as we witnessed my father, Shri Mammootty, being honoured for a lifetime of extraordinary work. A truly unforgettable day for our family.”
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Having previously received the Padma Shri in 1998, the Padma Bhushan marks another milestone in Mammootty’s illustrious career.
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