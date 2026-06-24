PM Modi meets Panchayat actors Binod and Bhushan, asks ‘Panchayat sunta hai ki nahi?’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Panchayat actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar has gone viral online. The Prime Minister recently met the actors, best known for playing Binod and Bhushan in the hit web series Panchayat. The interaction took place during a public event attended by several notable personalities, including actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela.

A video from the interaction, shared by PM Modi on social media, was filled with laughter, warmth and light-hearted conversation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bhushan and Binod

In the video, the Prime Minister is seen greeting the actors and jokingly asking, “Panchayat sunta hai ki nahi sunta hai?” The remark left both actors smiling and made it clear that PM Modi is familiar with the popular series.