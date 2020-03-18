Playlist: Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want Season 2

Watch all the episodes of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want Season 2. Watch all the episodes of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want Season 2.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want is available on YouTube as a video podcast. On the show, Kareena talks about fitness, relationships and more with her celebrity guests. The second season of the show began in December 2019, and so far Bebo has hosted guests like Taapsee Pannu, Sonali Bendre, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others.

Here are all the episodes of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want Season 2:

Sonali Bendre

Host Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Sonali Bendre shared the couch on this episode of What Women Want. Here, Bendre opened up about her experiences with cancer. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor also talked about self-love that she discovered during her fight with cancer.

Sonakshi Sinha

In this episode of What Women Want, Sonakshi Sinha revealed how she discovered her independence. Sinha and Kapoor spoke about being from film families and how that has affected their growing up years. The Dabangg actor also shared ways to escape from the paparazzi.

Kusha Kapila

Social media star Kusha Kapila came on What Women Want and shared a few candid moments with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kusha was visibly awestruck as she met Kareena and soon the two had an honest chat about body image issues. Kusha shared how she had to go through body shaming when she was younger, but soon, she picked herself up and became the social media star she is today.

Raveena Tandon

This episode of What Women Want saw Raveena Tandon share the couch with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The subject of the episode was ‘staying relevant’. The 90s superstar shared how she got on social media and how that has helped her stay connected to her fans.

Saif Ali Khan

This episode of What Women Want saw Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan take the couch. Saif and Kareena talked about modern marriages. This was a Valentine’s Day special episode. Here, the couple spoke about traditional roles in a marriage and how their marriage is unique in that respect. The two also revealed the duties that they share in their relationship.

Sara Ali Khan

On this episode of What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed the idea of love with actor Sara Ali Khan. The episode’s subject was contemporary relationships, and the two talked about the perception of love and how it has changed over the decades.

Taapsee Pannu

In this episode of What Women Want, Taapsee Pannu discussed women’s safety with Kareena Kapoor. Taapsee talked about her early years in Delhi, and the following years in Hyderabad and Chennai. Pannu also spoke about her experiences in the film industry.

Sania Mirza

This episode of What Women Want saw tennis player Sania Mirza take the couch with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Appropriately enough, this episode revolved around women in sports. Mirza also spoke about being in the public eye during her pregnancy.

Kalki Koechlin

This episode of What Women Want saw Kalki Koechlin grace the couch. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kalki Koechlin talked about life choices in this episode. Kalki also spoke about having a child out of wedlock.

Dhvani Bhanushali

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali shared the couch with Kareena Kapoor Khan on this episode of What Women Want. They discussed the subject of performance pressure. Kareena asked Bhanushali about the pressure of delivering hits at such a young age. Bhanushali also spoke about social media trolls and how she deals with them.

Shilpa Shetty

90s superstar Shilpa Shetty came on this episode and discussed the subject of fitness. Shilpa talked about the new trends in fitness and the new diets that have captured the fancy of people. Shilpa also debunked many myths around fitness.

Kajol

Kareena’s guest on this episode of What Women Want was DDLJ actor Kajol. The two women talked about motherhood. The Helicopter Eela actor also spoke about people’s perception when female actors go back to work after motherhood, and how that perception has started changing.

Kartik Aaryan

On this episode of What Women Want, Kartik Aaryan shared his opinion on new age dating. Kartik spoke about his experience with women and how far he understands them. Kartik also addressed the controversies surrounding the Punchnama movies. The Love Aaj Kal actor performed his famous Punchnama monologue on the show.

Sharmila Tagore

The second season of What Women Want opened with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother-in-law and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The Aradhana actor talked about work-life balance during the years when she was a new mother. The two spoke about their real-life relationship and how their bond has developed over the years.

