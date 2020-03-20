PLAYLIST: Watch The Slow Interview with Neelesh Misra episodes

Watch all the episodes of Neelesh Misra’s Slow Interview here. Watch all the episodes of Neelesh Misra’s Slow Interview here.

In a world where celebrities are approachable through mediums like Instagram and Twitter, there’s hardly any mystery left as far as the fan-star relationship is concerned. In an age where every film is marketed using the same pattern, it’s almost unimaginable to break the clutter. That is where Neelesh Misra’s The Slow Interview comes in the picture.

Here, Neelesh Misra (known for his radio work) asks celebrities about their dreams and aspirations, and not the next movie they are starring in. He is interested in their growing up years and how they are with their family instead of trying to hunt for a sensational headline.

Until now, Neelesh Misra has interviewed celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap among others.

While the interviews give fans a chance to actually know the person behind the personality, there are a few things that require some getting used to when you are binge-watching these interviews. Firstly, they are longer than an average interview, which could be seen as a pro as well as a con. Also, for those who lack patience and are accustomed to the ‘rapid-fire’ style of questions, Slow Interview requires you to sit back and relax and be a part of the conversation that you are watching.

Here are all the episodes of The Slow Interview with Neelesh Misra:

Sanjay Mishra

Taapsee Pannu

Piyush Mishra

Ayushmann Khurrana

Irshad Kamil

Anubhav Sinha

Amish Tripathi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Malini Awasthi

Manoj Bajpayee

Sudhir Mishra

Anurag Kashyap

Salim Khan

Vishal Bhardwaj

Pankaj Tripathi

