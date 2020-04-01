PLAYLIST: The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is available on SonyLIV. The Kapil Sharma Show is available on SonyLIV.

If you are tired of binging on new shows and movies, try watching the re-runs of some older shows which once were your daily dose of entertainment. One such show is The Kapil Sharma Show which has been a stress buster for many over the years.

While actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has exhausted his bank of episodes, you can catch up on older episodes of the hit TV show on SonyLIV. These are the ones which featured Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. So, revisit the times when Sharma and Grover were like yin and yang, and complemented each other’s performance. Also, don’t miss out on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s “oh guruuuu” and “thoko taali”.

The celebrity segment of The Kapil Sharma Show has earlier hosted actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan among others. It also had many cricketers and singers coming over to enjoy a good laugh.

Here are select episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show:

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on The Kapil Sharma Show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on The Kapil Sharma Show

Rohit Shetty on The Kapil Sharma Show

Ranveer Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show

Katrina Kaif on The Kapil Sharma Show

Salman Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show

Sunny Leone on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is streaming on SonyLIV.

