PLAYLIST: Erica Fernandes’ easy and effective beauty hacks

Erica Fernandes plays Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. (Photo: Erica Fernandes/Instagram) Erica Fernandes plays Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. (Photo: Erica Fernandes/Instagram)

The lockdown has been making women fret over lack of beauty services. However, the extra hours of sleep and time to pamper their skin and hair has brought in a sense of relief. If you are looking for some skin and hair hacks, Erica Fernandes can be your guide.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is quite an active YouTuber and keeps sharing her beauty routine with her fans. She also updates her channel with her travel and cooking videos.

For now, checkout these videos if you are looking for some quick fix beauty hacks.

In this video, Erica Fernandes uses easily available moong dal and methi seed for an effective hair and face mask

Here’s a complete guide to get healthy hair

Use the lockdown for some skin pampering session by following Erica’s exfoliation and deep cleansing routine

You can also use this effective acne face mask to get rid of your skin worries

As for the hair care, Erica Fernandes shares her homemade coconut milk hair mask

If you are a K-drama fan, she also has a step-by-step Korean skincare regime for you to get that flawless skin

With the summer already here, Erica shares skin care must haves for the season

The actor also has an everyday makeup routine for beginners

And you can start learning some tricks by watching this video where she uses only three product for a full face makeup

Erica Fernandes also gives a quick and light summer makeup tutorial that you can use post lockdown

