Pitchers Season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia struggles to save a sinking company, Jitendra Kumar’s absence raises questions

The trailer for Pitchers Season 2 is out. The OTT platform Zee5 had posted the trailer with the caption, “You waited. You supported. You manifested. The #Pitchers are here now. #PitchersOnZEE5, new season premiering 23rd Dec.” The series stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar and Abhay Mahajan, while Jitendra Kumar does not feature in the first trailer.

The trailer begins with Naveen telling his business partners to get ready for a ‘new pitch’. Naveen, who plays the founder of the tech company Pragati, which might just be a ‘sinking ship’, is determined to pull his business out of its financial crisis. However, he takes risks that just might plunge the company into further trouble and test his friendships. There’s an ‘accidental’ reference to Jitendra at the end, even though he is not to be seen yet.

Talking about the upcoming season of Pitchers, director Vaibhav Bundhoo had said in a statement, “Season 2 of Pitchers is going to be a level up not just in terms of story but also visually. The characters have evolved and so has the world of start-ups which they have to navigate. This show has always been about offering something new to the audience and we hope to live up to the love of the fans.” Actor Sikander Kher had expressed his excitement to be a part of Pitchers Season 2.

He told Mid-Day, “Pitchers is an iconic show which should not have taken this long to return. But now that it is back and I am part of it, I could not have been more thrilled. The show inspired many entrepreneurs, and I have immense respect for what the team has managed to achieve.”

TVF’s Pitchers had initially aired in 2015, and followed the story of four friends Naveen, Jitu, Yogi and Mandal, who had quit their jobs to begin their own start-up company. The show had five episodes and received highly positive reviews.