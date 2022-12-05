scorecardresearch
Pitchers is all set to return with a second season after 7 years

The second season of TVF’s Pitchers is all set to release this Christmas on ZEE5.

pitchersPitchers 2 will stream on ZEE5.

TVF is bringing back Pitchers for a second season and this time we meet the Pitchers 2.5 years after their tech start-up Pragati.AI was founded. Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee and Gopal Dutt are joined by Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi in the second season of the ZEE5 show, in which the start-up is on the cusp of expansion.

Talking about the upcoming season of Pitchers, director Vaibhav Bundhoo said in a statement, “Season 2 of Pitchers is going to be a level up not just in terms of story but also visually. The characters have evolved and so has the world of start-ups which they have to navigate. This show has always been about offering something new to the audience and we hope to live up to the love of the fans.”

Arunabh Kumar, creator of Pitchers, added, “This is perhaps one of the most awaited shows of India and I am grateful to the fans for their constant love for Pitchers since it released. We have tried to tell this story of aspiring Indians in these changing times, and we cannot wait for everyone to watch it”.

Actor Sikander Kher is thrilled to be a part of Pitchers Season 2. He told Mid-Day, “Pitchers is an iconic show which should not have taken this long to return. But now that it is back and I am part of it, I could not have been more thrilled. The show inspired many entrepreneurs, and I have immense respect for what the team has managed to achieve.”

The second season of Pitchers is all set to release this Christmas on ZEE5.

