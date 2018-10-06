PIL seeks regulation of web series; Bombay HC sends notice to Information and Broadcasting Ministry

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed with the Bombay High Court on Friday against “obscene and vulgar” shows streaming through online platforms

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed with the Bombay High Court on Friday against “obscene and vulgar” shows streaming through online portals. The PIL was filed by Divya Gontia on a web series called Gandi Baat which streams on the online platform ALTBalaji, reports The Hindu. The PIL also mentions Netflix’s Sacred Games for objectionable content, including nudity and language, according to the same report.

The petitioner’s lawyer Shyam Dewani told PTI, “We cited before the court various examples of uncontrolled vulgarity, obscenity in such shows and sought a direction to concerned authorities to take appropriate action against all such web service providers.”

A division bench of Justices Bhushan Dharmadhikari and M G Biradkar issued notices to the I&B Ministry, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs and also the Nagpur police commissioner, seeking replies by October 31.

“Broadcasting nudity or vulgar scenes is a cognisable offence under IPC, Cinematograph Act, Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986 and the Information Technology Act, 2000,” Mr Shyam Dewani said. The I&B Ministry should set up a pre-screening committee for web shows, films or other programs which are released directly on online platforms, the petition has demanded.



