scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo to lead Apple show Criminal Record

Criminal Record series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
June 22, 2022 7:00:25 am
Peter Capaldi, and Cush JumboPeter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo-starrer Criminal Record is currently in production in London. (Photos: capaldipeterofficial/Instagram, cushjumbohere/Instagram)

British star Peter Capaldi and actor Cush Jumbo will topline a new thriller series for streaming service Apple TV+. Titled Criminal Record, the show has received an eight-episode order from the streamer, the company said in a press release.

Dubbed as a powerful, character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London, the series will feature Capaldi and Jumbo as two detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction.

“An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case – one a young woman in the early stages of her career, the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy,” the official plotline read.

Also Read |First Kill: Hunter and prey fall in love in this Netflix show on vampires

Criminal Record, which comes from Paul Rutman, touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain.

Best of Express Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...Premium
In Rampur, BJP and SP gear up for Lok Sabha bypoll in Azam Khan’s s...
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
More Premium Stories >>

Capaldi, the former star of long-running British series Doctor Who, will essay the role of Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty.

Jumbo, best known for featuring in shows like The Good Wife and The Good Fight, will star as Detective Sergeant June Lenker.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios, the series is currently in production in London. Jim Loach is the director.

Rutman, Elaine Collins, Capaldi, and Jumbo also serve as executive producers on the project.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza: Here’s how Bollywood celebrated International Yoga Day 2022
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement