Thursday, June 11, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Penguin trailer launch LIVE

Touted to be a mystery thriller, Penguin revolves around a mother’s struggle as she searches for her child. It is the second high-profile Tamil film to take the OTT route after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal.

Written by Antara Chakraborthy | Chennai | Updated: June 11, 2020 11:56:43 am
Penguin Keerthy Suresh Penguin premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

The trailer of the much-awaited film Penguin will be released today. Written and directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic, the movie stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead role along with Adhidev and Lingaa in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by director Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Film banner, The Keerthy Suresh-starrer is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram. Santhosh Narayan has composed the music for the film.

Penguin, which was made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin.

11:56 (IST)11 Jun 2020
BTS Stills from Penguin

Keerthy Suresh shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming film, Penguin, on Twitter.

11:40 (IST)11 Jun 2020
Watch the Penguin teaser here:

11:29 (IST)11 Jun 2020
Mohanlal, Dhanush and Nani to unveil Penguin trailer today

Keerthy Suresh, whose last big release was the Vijay-starrer Sarkar (2018), has a slew of projects lined up. Apart from Penguin, she will also be seen in big-budget films like Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. She also has three Telugu films - Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De. 

