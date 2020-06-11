Penguin trailer launch LIVE

Penguin premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. Penguin premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

The trailer of the much-awaited film Penguin will be released today. Written and directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic, the movie stars National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead role along with Adhidev and Lingaa in pivotal roles.

Touted to be a mystery thriller, Penguin revolves around a mother’s struggle as she searches for her child. It is the second high-profile Tamil film to take the OTT route after Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal.

Bankrolled by director Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Film banner, The Keerthy Suresh-starrer is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram. Santhosh Narayan has composed the music for the film.

Penguin, which was made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.