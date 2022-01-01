Peacemaker red-band trailer: John Cena’s antihero makes smutty joke about Wonder Woman

The red-band trailer for the upcoming HBO Max DC series Peacemaker is finally here. The series is a spinoff of James Gunn’s movie The Suicide Squad and continues the story of John Cena’s antihero character, Peacemaker.

The foul-mouthed character was one of the highlights of the movie, and that is saying something since The Suicide Squad was full of unique, colourful and interesting characters. Although he wants world peace, the character, according to himself, would not hesitate to kill anyone that gets in his way. He is the embodiment of the American state in many ways, and also has a Bald eagle as a pet/sidekick.

Also in Hollywood | Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts Premiere Live Updates: Be ready to relive your childhood

Also created by Gunn, the series has Peacemaker being rehired by the US government, this time excluding the rest of the Suicide Squad. As his handler (played by Chukwudi Iwuji) says, the only reason Peacemaker is in this mission is because the world needs a “son of a b**ch”. He even makes a rather racy joke about Wonder Woman, and later makes tone-deaf comments about women in general.

Although judging by this trailer and the one that came before it, Christopher Smith, aka the Peacemaker, will undergo a redemption arc. This is likely thanks to Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, who is said to be co-lead of the series.

Overall, the series looks zany fun, with loads of smutty jokes and non-stop action. Gunn’s “horribly beautiful mind” is really on display here.

Check out the #Peacemaker redband trailer, and get ready for the wildest television ride ever on January 13 on @hbomax. @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/z5QLM5PkKH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 1, 2022

In the movie, Peacemaker was shot in the throat by Idris Elba’s Bloodshot, but a post-credits scene revealed that he was rescued by Amanda Waller.

The official YouTube description of the series reads, “There’s no ‘I’ in “peace,” but there is one in “this trailer might be inappropriate for certain audiences.” Peacemaker streams January 13 on HBO Max.” Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Freddie Stroma also star.

Peacemaker arrives on January 13 on HBO Max. There is no word on Indian distribution yet.