Payal Rohatgi confesses doing black magic to get work, Kangana Ranaut recalls being accused of the same

This weekend episode of Lock Upp turned out to be quite a dramatic affair. While on Saturday, Chetan Hansraj and Saisha Shinde were shown the door for their contuinous misbehaviour, Sara Khan was also evicted by host Kangana Ranaut the next day. And now, Kaaranvir Bohra is also out of jail after the two new wild cards named him during a surprise lockout session. The Sunday episode also saw contestant Payal Rohatgi opening up about how she used ‘vashikaran puja’ to resurrect her career. For the unversed, each contestant is given a chance to save themselves from eviction by revealing a secret. Payal took the opportunity to get immunity for herself as she said she used a tantrik’s help a few years back.

Payal Rohatgi revealed that resorted to ‘vashikaran puja’ to get back into acting. As per her, the said puja helps in influencing and controlling people. She said it never bore any result. The actor even shared that no educated woman should do something like this but she was desperate at that time. Payal shared that she did not tell anyone about this, not even her mother and confessed that the latter will not be happy to know about it now.

The Lock Upp contestant said in Hindi “I have been in the industry for 15 years and there was a time when my career was not doing well. Shockingly or not shockingly, I had done tantrik puja to push my career forward. My career wasn’t going well, someone told me I should get this ritual done. I don’t think any educated women, women or professionals think that one should do the puja to take their career forward. I did the puja in Delhi through a priest to save my career. It’s a different matter that it didn’t help me at all. It was for the producer with whom I wanted to work. I have not told anyone about this, not even my mom.”

Host Kangana Ranaut recalled how she was also accused of using black magic to build her career. She said that when a woman does well in her career, naysayers often feel that there’s more than just merit responsible for her rise. To lighten up the mood, she even joked with Payal how her fiance Sangram Singh will now be confused whether he is in love or was captivated through a trick.

Kangana further told Payal that she is beautiful and smart and doesn’t need a tantrik to influence people. She even called her out for trying to become the representative of the Hindu dharma, warning her to not do it.