Pavitra Rishta Season 2 trailer: Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh struggle to find their way back to each other

Much to the excitement of Pavitra Rishta fans, the makers dropped the trailer of Season 2, featuring Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh. Ankita reprises her role as Archana, while Shaheer plays Manav on the show. In the new trailer, the two struggle to find their way back to each other. The show will focus on their undying and unconditional love for each other, and how they always cross each other’s paths, despite being separated.

In the short trailer, we can see Archana saying that she wants to make something of herself, and when she does, she is compelled to become Manav’s boss. Towards the end of the trailer, she says that Manav will always be her love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita captioned her post, “Kuch rishtey tootkar bhi toote nahin. Kya Manav aur Archana phir ek honge (Some relationships can never break, despite being broken. Will Manav and Archana get back together?”

Ankita Lokhande had essayed the role of Archana for over six years, while Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Manav for two years, following which Hiten Tejwani took on the role. Shaheer was roped in to play Manav when the series was remade in 2021.

Earlier, Shaheer had expressed his fears of stepping into the role. “When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try.”