Pavitra Rishta 2: Fans call Shaheer Sheikh’s performance ‘splendid’, appreciate his chemistry with Ankita Lokhande

After weeks of anticipation, Pavitra Rishta 2 is finally out. Fans had been eagerly waiting to see Shaheer Sheikh reprise the role of simpleton Manav, which was made popular by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and it seems Shaheer’s hard work has paid off. Even as there were several apprehensions among fans about whether Shaheer will be able to portray Manav convincingly, audience reactions on social media have been overwhelmingly positive towards the actor.

Many praised Shaheer’s take on the character and his chemistry with Ankita Lokahnde, who is reprising the role of Archana. “@Shaheer_S has done splendid performance No Doubt Shaheer has set a Unique Bar As Manav @anky1912 Appreciation note Watched 3 episods of #PavitraRishta2 & it’s just Awesome as Archana is so innocent & her voice has a diff impact,” said one viewer.

Just watched 1st episode of pavitra rishta 2 and must say @Shaheer_S has that innocence and charm that manav have❤. #ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 pic.twitter.com/hHYETSeU8y — 𝙎𝙖𝙠𝙨𝙝𝙞😷 💛 (@sakshipatil02) September 15, 2021

Another fan praised the entire team of the Ekta Kapoor-backed series. “The entire cast and crew of #PavitraRishta2 deserves a huge round of applause and appreciation for putting up such a beautiful tale of love.. just so beautiful, the BGMs, dialogues, concept everything was just so innocent, pure and filled with love.”

I thought Shaheer’s crying in Dev ki Deewangi could not be topped. But he outdid himself in the climax of Pavitra Rishta 2. The pain gave me chills !#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsManav #PavitraRishta2 — EpicLove (@EpicLove8) September 15, 2021

An audience member particularly heaped praise on Shaheer, writing that the actor outdid himself in the series. “@Shaheer_S you have outdone yourself. That simplicity, that innocence, the way you make others relate to your character is unparalleled Congratulations!!”

Another Twitter user appreciated the chemistry between Shaheek and Ankita and wrote, “@anky1912 bahut hi achcha laga Pavitra rishta dekh kar aap dono bahut achche lag rahe ho. @Shaheer_S aapne bilkul bhi Nhi lagne diya archana ka Manav @itsSSR nhi shaheer hai … love ur chemistry .. keep it up .. lots of love to ankita. (Ankita, really enjoyed Pavitra Rishta. You both are looking so good. Shaheer, you did not make us feel like Archana’s Manav is not Sushant but Shaheer.)”

@anky1912 bahut hi achcha laga Pavitra rishta dekh kar aap dono bahut achche lag rahe ho @Shaheer_S aapne bilkul bhi Nhi lagne diya archana ka Manav @itsSSR nhi shaheer hai … love ur chemistry 🧪.. keep it up .. lots of love to ankita ❤️💐 — mannat@singh (@saakk101) September 15, 2021

Some Sushant Singh Rajput fans, however, were left disappointed with the show. “This iconic role belongs to Sushant ONLY. Foolish of u to think he can be replaced. History has shown that most remakes r flops,” wrote one follower.

Pavitra Rishta that aired on ZEE TV recently completed 12 years. Earlier this year, Ankita recalled how her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput taught her acting on the show. “Sushant is no longer with us and Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete without him. Archana ka Manav sirf vahi tha (He was the only Manav to Archana). I am sure he is watching us today and is just happy wherever he is,” Ankita shared via Instagram Live.

Pavitra Rishta 2 will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days following which, it will also be available on ALTBalaji.