Paurashpur trailer: A tale of lust, revenge and gender politics

Paurashpur starts streaming on December 29 on AltBalaji and ZEE5.

The trailer of AltBalaji and ZEE5 show Paurashpur is out. The trailer starts with the introduction of Annu Kapoor’s character Raja Bhadrapratap Singh, a misogynist king who treats women as objects. He marries several women for lust and thinks of them as lesser beings. We also meet Shilpa Shinde as Queen Meerwati, Milind Soman as transgender Boris and Shaheer Sheikh as Veer Singh in the trailer.

Going by the trailer, Paurashpur seems to be a bold story, dealing with love, lust, revenge and gender politics. Set against the backdrop of 16th century India, it narrates the story of a kingdom where women have no freedom to make decisions. It is only Shinde’s Queen Meerwati who challenges Bhadrapratap Singh’s ways and plots against him with the enemies of Paurashpur.

Though the makers promise a never-seen-before experience with Paurashpur, it appears similar to many ALTBalaji shows where intimate scenes do the job of grabbing eyeballs. The trailer hints at a magnificent visual experience, but nothing much can be said about the content of the web series.

Watch the trailer of Paurashpur here:

Pauarashpur also stars Anant Joshi, Poulami Das and Sahil Salathia.

Talking about the show, Shilpa Shinde shared, “I think most of the actors are always on the look out for a show like Paurashpur. The show touches upon a lot of serious issues like patriarchy, gender politics, power, etc., which used to exist even in those days. I am delighted to be a part of an interesting show shot on such a grand scale.”

Milind Soman, who plays transgender Boris in the web series, feels he got to explore a new world with the series. “I like working on interesting and challenging fictional characters, as it allows me to explore a new world every time. I am happy that so many people have appreciated the look of my character, and I hope they love the show too.”

Directed by Shachindra Vats, Paurashpur will start streaming on December 29 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd