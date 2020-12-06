Paurashpur teaser: Milind Soman, Annu Kapoor starrer series looks pretentious and sleazy

The trailer for Paurashpur comes out on December 8. (Photo: AltBalaji/YouTube)

A teaser for Paurashpur is out. The AltBalaji and ZEE5 show is set in the titular kingdom ruled by Annu Kapoor’s Raja Bhadrapratap Singh.

Shilpa Shinde plays the role of Queen Meerawati. Milind Soman is also here, and his character, a transgender, just wishes that the king would stop discriminating between men and women. Shaheer Sheikh, Anant Joshi, Poulami Das and Sahil Salathia also star.

Like so much content on AltBalaji, Paurashpur has oodles of sex, and the teaser knows it very well that it would be its biggest draw. The plot might claim this show endorses ending misogyny and sexism, the loads of nearly naked female bodies on display say otherwise.

We are pretty sure with stylised visuals, the makers thought they were shooting classic erotic scenes. They did not quite succeed, to say the least. Judging purely by the teaser may be a tad unfair, but Paurashpur feels a little sleazy.

Also, with its colour scheme, moody tone, costumes and quite lavish sets, Paurashpur seems needlessly exoticised for Indian audiences.

Sachindra Vats is the director. The trailer for Paurashpur comes out on December 8.

