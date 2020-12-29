Paurashpur release live updates: ZEE5 and AltBalaji show is now streaming

Paurashpur is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Web series Paurashpur has finally started streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. It stars Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Poulomi Das, Anantvijay Joshi, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal, Sahil Salathia and Kashish Rai, among others. The synopsis of the period drama reads, “When the lust for power becomes uncontrollable, rebels are born and history is made. Women rise and fight for their rights.”

Talking about the show, Shilpa Shinde, who essays the role of Queen Meerawati, had shared, “I think most of the actors are always on the look out for a show like Paurashpur. The show touches upon a lot of serious issues, like patriarchy, gender politics, power, which used to exist even in those days. I am delighted to be a part of an interesting show shot on such a grand scale.”

Milind Soman, who plays transgender Boris in the web series, feels he got to explore a new world with Paurashpur. He told indianexpress.com, “This is the first medieval fantasy in the Indian OTT space. The look, the styling, the lighting, the costumes – it’s really fresh for this space. Paurashpur is set in a world some 300-400 years ago. It is ruled by a king who is quite mean. In this world, women are not treated well, very much like our society today. I play Boris in Paurashpur. Being a eunuch, he has been discriminated against all his life. He has been trying to find the respect he thinks he deserves as a human being. And I think that because he has been discriminated against, he realises other forms of discrimination. He sees that women are treated in a certain way, which is not on par with men, and so, he also fights for women.”