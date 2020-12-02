scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Paurashpur first look: A magnum opus on the lines of Game Of Thrones

Directed by Sachindra Vats, Paurashpur stars Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Anant Joshi, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini and Aditya Lal.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: December 2, 2020 3:07:56 pm
paurashpur teaserPaurashpur will stream on ZEE5 and AltBalaji from December 29.

The first look of AltBalaji and ZEE5’s upcoming magnum opus Paurashpur is out. The makers promise a larger-than-life series, which the Indian audience hasn’t experienced on any OTT platform yet.

In the teaser shared by Ekta Kapoor, Paurashpur comes across as a period drama with magnificent sets and extravagant costumes. Sharing the video, Ekta wrote on Twitter, “Paurashpur …a story about the ‘apartheid Ish’ laws between men and women in A dystopian 16 century world! Witness the revolution! Teaser out on 6th Dec on @altbalaji.”

According to the makers, the web series is “envisioned to be on the lines of Games Of Thrones”.

Directed by Sachindra Vats, the series stars Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Anant Joshi, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini and Aditya Lal.

Bankrolled by Sachin Mohite under his banner Jaasvand Productions, Paurashpur will stream on ZEE5 and AltBalaji from December 29.

