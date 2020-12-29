Paurashpur first impression: A bad, bad show

You cannot even cringe-watch ALTBalaji-ZEE5’s latest offering titled Paurashpur. I know this is a bold claim to make after having only watched a few episodes. But if you have consumed OTT titles in the past few months and then sit down to watch this Ekta Kapoor series, you will know exactly what I am talking about.

The series stars a host of familiar faces, including Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini. But none of them can save this sad excuse for a period drama. The script is abysmal, and the dialogues are just plain bad. I flinched hearing some of the lines Kapoor’s evil king Bhadra Pratap utters at one point while talking to his privates.

Paurashpur makers possibly think the series is a groundbreaking epic drama about lust, revenge and patriarchy. However, it comes across as soft porn. There are unnecessary sex scenes, which, by the way, have not been shot aesthetically. There are also some disturbing scenes featuring Annu Kapoor and one of his queens. Bad CGI and lighting make things worse.

There cannot possibly be any redeeming factor to this horror fest, at least that is what it looks like until now. I had difficulty getting through the first two episodes, good luck to those who are reviewing this series.

Paurashpur is streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5.