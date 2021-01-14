Paul Bettany on WandaVision: Vision is always becoming someone else

Paul Bettany reprises the role of omnipotent android superhero Vision in WandaVision. Though Vision died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, in WandaVision, he looks very much alive with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), living through different decades in sitcom-like realities.

During the WandaVision virtual press conference, Bettany was asked about his character Vision, and whether there is anything about him that holds true in this weird, zany show.

For Paul Bettany, Vision always has had the qualities of somebody else and is sort of a blank canvas which he as an actor fills.

He said, “As I read the script, I was like ‘Wow, this feels so different and how do I keep him the same?’ And then I realised that he’s always becoming someone else. He’s Jarvis, he’s part Ultron, he’s part Tony Stark, and he’s omnipotent. He’s also this sort of naive ingenue. And then I realised, well, I’ll just throw a little bit of Dick Van Dyke in there and a little bit of Hugh Laurie.”

Also Read | WandaVision: Character guide

Many believe that Vision is indeed dead and the Vision we see in WandaVision has actually sprung out of Wanda’s mind thanks to her reality-warping powers. Since Wanda is still struggling to come to terms with Vision’s death, she has created this fantasy reality and filled it with real people who are not aware that they are not where they are supposed to be.

All this has grounding in the comic storylines, from where the series has likely taken inspiration from.

That’s just an unconfirmed theory, though. We will know for sure when WandaVision premieres on January 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium.