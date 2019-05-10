Patralekhaa: Badnaam Gali deals with important issues in a humorous way

Two days ahead of Mother’s Day, ZEE5 has released its original social comedy Badnaam Gali. Patralekhaa will be seen playing a surrogate mother in the film that also stars Divyendu Sharma. Shot in Delhi, the web feature deals with the stigma around surrogacy and an unwed mother.

The Citylights actor recently sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about her latest project.

Here are a few excerpts from the conversation.

Q. What is Badnaam Gali all about?

It’s a film about surrogacy but that’s just a part of it. We are dealing with really important issues but in a humorous way. Most importantly we aren’t going the dramatic way rather have a fun aspect to it. The gali (lane) and it’s various characters also play an important part in the film.

Q. Many celebs in recent times chose surrogacy as a means to have children but it’s still a taboo in our society.

Yes, and I don’t know why. Personally, I think the entire process is so beautiful not just for the parents but also the surrogate mother. It might be for monetary purpose or doing it for a friend and relative, but it’s the most beautiful thing one can do for someone.

Q. Do you feel a film like this would have reached a wider audience if it got a theatrical release?

I don’t know, it always came as a web original to me. So I never really thought about it but the people who’ve seen the trailer really feel it would have worked in cinema halls. A subject like this hasn’t been touched upon. And it has some really good comedy. But I feel with the digital medium it just makes it easier for the world to watch.

Q. How challenging was it to play a pregnant woman, since you haven’t experienced the same in real life?

Initially, it was difficult with that prosthetic. There was a different sense around and my body kind of changed. I was feeling heavy and my posture curved. So those things did make a difference and soon I really started feeling that there might be a living being inside me.

Q. How do you look back at your career so far?

I feel really happy and lucky. This girl from Shillong, without having any clue of the industry came to Mumbai, a city where millions arrive every day. I am still here working and that’s a big achievement for me.

Q. It’s been more than five years in the industry, do you still, feel like an outsider?

Not anymore. I feel complete and happy. I have so many friends here, I have a team that works with me. Most importantly, I don’t feel alone.

Q. Whatever work you have done in the past has been well appreciated. What stops filmmakers from offering you more work?

You should ask them this question. But I am happy that I have got so much love from the audience. Also, with the digital boom, there’s so much more work to do now.

Q. Recently many actors have shared how it has become important to reach out to filmmakers for work. Is that true?

That’s absolutely true, and there’s nothing wrong with that. With me, I just feel awkward. But I am trying to change that about myself. Every time I feel weird, I tell myself that if you don’t do this for yourself, who will? (laughs) I am definitely trying to reach out to more people now.

Badnaam Gali is currently streaming on ZEE5.