Parth Samthaan turns gangster for ALTBalaji’s Mai Hero Boll Rahu Hu, eyes to become ‘Mumbai’s king’

A departure from his romantic avatars, actor Parth Samthaan will be next be seen as an underworld don in ALTBalaji’s upcoming series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The streamer on Monday unveiled a new clip of the action-drama on Instagram that suggests a battle between two gangsters — Parth’s Nawab and Lala, played by Arslan Goni — to become the ruler of Mumbai.

The clip begins with Mumbai’s seasoned gangster Lala (Arslan Goni) being impressed with a rookie Nawab, played by Parth Samthaan, and teaching him tricks of the trade. As the story progresses, Nawab becomes bigger and stronger, posing a threat to Lala. The real bone of contention, however, comes to fore when they both fall in love with the same girl (Patralekhaa).

ALTBalaji captioned the trailer, writing, “Scene yeh hai ki Lala ke dhandhe, aur uske bande are not someone you can mess with! In short, apna Lala definitely knows the difference between a shana and a dedh shana… Miliye Lala aur uske gang se, jald hi.”

While the above mentioned trailer follows Lala’s perspective, four days ago the streamer released a sneak-peek, focusing on Nawab’s narrative. “Taking over one gang is one thing, but taking over akkha Bambai is one entire game altogether. Ek aisa game, jisme Nawab ek pakka expert hai. In this race of powerplay, aa raha hai Nawab apna haq jataane,” read ALTBalaji’s caption accompanying the video.

Both the clips are reminiscent of Ekta Kapoor-produced 2010 gangster-drama Once Upon A Time in Mumbai that starred Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi as nemesis. Mai Hero Boll Rahu Hu will begin streaming from April 20.