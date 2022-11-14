Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan to return with Season 4

Television actors Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa are all set to reprise their characters Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy, respectively, in the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The epic love saga will start streaming on Voot from December 2. Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan and Mehul Nissar will also reprise their characters.

Parth spoke about the upcoming season and said, “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has always been about love, and this season, fans will experience a new phase of Manik and Nandini’s love story. The show has gained unconditional audience love for over a decade, and I feel humbled to be such an integral part of it. This season, we are back with our A-game to ensure we live up to our audience’s expectations and hope that they enjoy the show this season as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Niti also spoke about her character in the upcoming season and said, “Nandini’s character will always be close to my heart. I am confident that our fans will be able to connect with Nandini and Manik’s love story even more than before. I feel fortunate to have been part of this iconic show since the very beginning and am grateful for the amount of love that we continue to receive for #MaNan.”

She added, “The love and adoration has truly been beyond my imagination. This season the love, drama, passion and complexities will be more, and I can’t wait to see the audience react to it. I hope this season, too, is showered with the same love and excitement that the show has always received.”

The upcoming season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan will also feature Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur and Palash Tiwari in supporting roles.