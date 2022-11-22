Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave gets OTT release date

South Korean master filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s critically-acclaimed movie Decision to Leave will be available for streaming in India on MUBI, the platform announced on Tuesday.

The film, which won Park the best director trophy at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, will start streaming on the platform from December 9, the streamer said in a statement.

Starring Chinese star Tang Wei and Korean actor Park Hae-il, Decision To Leave tells the story of Hae-Joon, a seasoned detective, who investigates the suspicious death of a man on a mountaintop.

Soon, he begins to suspect Seo-rae, the deceased’s wife, while being unsettled by his attraction to her.

Decision to Leave was released in South Korea in June this year and was universally praised for its story and performances by lead actors.

It is also South Korea’s entry for the best international feature film at the 95th Academy Awards.