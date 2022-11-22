scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave gets OTT release date

Starring Chinese star Tang Wei and Korean actor Park Hae-il, Decision To Leave tells the story of Hae-Joon, a seasoned detective, who investigates the suspicious death of a man on a mountaintop.

Decision To LeaveDecision To Leave is South Korea's official entry to Oscars 2023.

South Korean master filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s critically-acclaimed movie Decision to Leave will be available for streaming in India on MUBI, the platform announced on Tuesday.

The film, which won Park the best director trophy at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, will start streaming on the platform from December 9, the streamer said in a statement.

Starring Chinese star Tang Wei and Korean actor Park Hae-il, Decision To Leave tells the story of Hae-Joon, a seasoned detective, who investigates the suspicious death of a man on a mountaintop.

Soon, he begins to suspect Seo-rae, the deceased’s wife, while being unsettled by his attraction to her.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Decision to Leave was released in South Korea in June this year and was universally praised for its story and performances by lead actors.

It is also South Korea’s entry for the best international feature film at the 95th Academy Awards.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 05:39:53 pm
Next Story

Why Airtel’s tariff hike is significant, and what it means for the sector

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement