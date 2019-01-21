Parchhayee new episode trailer: Dalip Tahil and Manav Vij will scare you out of your wits

Beloved author Ruskin Bond’s 12 ghost stories are being adapted by streaming service ZEE5, and in the latest episode of the series entitled Parchhayee, we will see actors Manav Vij and Dalip Tahil in a tale of lost children and howling wind called The Wind on Haunted Hill.

In the trailer, we see Dalip Tahil recount an old folk tale of a family who was struck by a bolt of lightning many years ago. It is said that their spirits haunt the area. So what happens when a young girl takes shelter in the ruins of the said house to escape from a downpour?

The episode has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker VK Prakash. “Ruskin Bond short stories have always been fascinating. Each story creates its own little world of fantasy. The idea to adapt these stories on screen is what drew me towards the project. It was a wonderful experience creating Ruskin Bond’s world on screen, shooting in cold, scenic hill stations. Plus, the added benefit of it being on a huge platform such as ZEE5 would ensure its vast reach,” said the director.

Manav Vij, who will be seen playing an important role in Parchhayee, said, “Working for ZEE5 and Banijay’s upcoming Ruskin Bond series has been an amazing experience. I always had this fascination with Ruskin bond stories as a child and considering it is my launch into the web space, I was looking for a character this unique.”

Parchhayee is currently streaming on ZEE5.