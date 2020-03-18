Parasite to start streaming from March 27 on Amazon Prime Video

Parasite will also be available with Hindi dubbing on Amazon Prime Video India. Parasite will also be available with Hindi dubbing on Amazon Prime Video India.

Oscar-winning South Korean movie Parasite, which created history by winning four Academy Awards this year, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 27. The movie will also be available in Hindi.

Helmed and written by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite deals with class divide and how one underprivileged family cons and somewhat manages to climb up the social ladder before things fall apart. It features Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik and Kang-Ho Song among others.

Apart from the Hindi dubbing, Parasite will also be available on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles.

In her review of Parasite, The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “Bong Joon-Ho, who has also co-written the story, has several surprises and twists up his sleeve. And many metaphors. About parasite, host. Upstairs, downstairs. Loyalty, love. Virtue, vice. Gutter, smell. Casual affluence, deliberate offence. Rain/sun for some, floods/heat for the other. And about the wool we pull over our eyes as we turn the other way, telling ourselves some lies to help us do that.”

She added, “Ho strips that wool off, thread by thread. Right down to the only truth there is — not education, not degree, not work, but money.”

