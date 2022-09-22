scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Paramount+ announces premiere date for Criminal Minds revival

Titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, the show will premiere with two episodes and new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Criminal Minds: EvolutionNew first look poster of Criminal Minds: Evolution series. (Photo: criminalminds/Twitter)

The revival of the popular crime drama series Criminal Minds will stream on Paramount+ from November 24, the streaming platform has announced. Showrunner Erica Messer made the announcement during the platform’s virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, reported entertainment outlet EW. Titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, the show will premiere with two episodes and new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Set during the COVID-19 pandemic, the revival brings back six fan favourite criminal profilers David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), JJ Jareau ( AJ Cook), and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) as they come up against their greatest threat yet: an unidentified subject of an investigation who has used the virus to build a network of serial killers.

Also Read |The Offer review: New Paramount show betrays the legacy of The Godfather, portrays Francis Ford Coppola as a clown

Criminal Minds: Evolution will have its midseason finale on December 15. The 10-episode season will return on January 12 with new episodes weekly until the series finale set for February 9.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Created by Jeff Davis, the original “Criminal Minds” went on to become one of the most watched shows on the TV channel CBS, where it aired in 2005 and ran for 15 seasons. The series concluded its run on the broadcaster in February 2020.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

Messer also serves as executive producer and writer on the upcoming series.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:47:20 pm
Next Story

Iran protests spread, death toll rises as internet curbed

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement