Parambrata Chattopadhyay: Dr Sudip in Bulbbul is not a quintessential hero

Many expected Bulbbul to be a sequel to Pari, with a ‘ghost’ at the centre of things, Parambrata Chattopadhyay in a prominent role and given Anushka Sharma’s involvement in the film. The popular Tollywood actor is seen playing Dr Sudip, a friend and confidante of Bulbbul in the Anvita Dutt directorial streaming on Netflix.

The actor joined indianexpress.com recently for a video chat along with his co-stars Avinash Tiwary and Paoli Dam. Chattopadhyay can understand the connection drawn between the two films, “Many felt it’s a spiritual sequel but they belong to very different genres. There is a uniqueness to Bulbbul. Anvita has blended folklore with issues of atrocities on women and made it entertaining yet relevant. It’s a surreal space, and that’s what was most exciting for me.”

On his character, the actor said, “Dr Sudip is not your quintessential hero. He is a man on a mission, a doctor who lives in the village and wants to expose people to modern ideas. He wants to get rid of superstition but treads cautiously. Sudip also believes that a man and woman are capable of being just friends. He is very sure of himself. It’s a deep character and quite different from what I played in Pari.”

Parambrata Chattopadhyay made his Bollywood debut with Kahaani in 2012, and has also been part of films like Gang of Ghosts, Yaara Silly Silly, Traffic and Pari. He credits Hindi films along with the digital medium, for helping him reach out to a larger audience. “I mostly do language cinema and one Hindi film every couple of years. The language barrier is not there anymore and boundaries are getting blurred. When someone likes my film, they look up my other work and end up watching even Bengali films with subtitles. When one is interested in a certain kind of actor, who represents certain sensibilities, they can find their work across platforms. The audience base thus grows.”

Does he think the regional industry can mount a large project like Bulbbul someday? “When it comes to original content, we are a little behind. The Tamil and Telugu industries are closer in that sense to the Hindi film industry. However, I think we will get there. The audience is interested in content from every regional language. The space is a melting pot of stories from all corners,” he remarked.

With the film treading the supernatural and horror space, did the actor believe in ghosts while growing up? “I still do. I have a lot of stories, some even in written formats. I would actually make up stories to scare myself even more, so that my imagination runs wild. I hope I can bring alive some of these tales on screen.”

Bankrolled by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Bulbbul also stars Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose. It is streaming on Netflix.

