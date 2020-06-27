Paoli Dam: Binodini is the most tragic character in Bulbbul

Paoli Dam plays Binodini, the choti bahu, in Bulbbul. (Photo: Netflix) Paoli Dam plays Binodini, the choti bahu, in Bulbbul. (Photo: Netflix)

Anushka Sharma produced Bulbbul has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Apart from the storyline, the performance of the lead actors have also been lauded. The Anvita Dutt directorial stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam in the lead roles.

The Bulbbul team recently interacted with indianexpress.com over a video call, where Dutt shared how Paoli was the last one to come on board. “She was Karnesh Sharma’s (co-producer) suggestion and we locked her just two days before the show.”

When asked what made her take up Bulbbul at such a short notice, Paoli Dam said, “Like all kids, even I have been fascinated by folklore and fairy tales, especially the Bengali ones. We have all grown up listening to them and it was my first time to be a part of such a project. It was a folk tale that deals with social issues, and the happenings in the misogynist society. That was an interesting factor for me. And then the name of the character Binodini. I feel it somewhere resonates with me and it is also my favourite character written by Rabindranath Tagore. And third most important part was when I read the script, I felt my role was a little weird and mean. But everytime I read it, I used to see her in a different light.”

Giving more insight into Binodini, the actor shared, “She is the most tragic character, a victim of patriarchy. She is like a bud that never got to bloom. Binodini has been told and taught certain things, and she continues to believe it. She has locked up all her desires and emotions. While she enjoys all the riches that she has been provided with, it’s just a camouflage. Binodini is seeking love that she never got. I would actually feel sad for her sometimes. Also, having played strong fearless characters, it was a new experience to approach a victimised one like her.”

Also Read | Bulbbul Review: A powerfully feminist, revisionist tale

Bulbbul is streaming on Netflix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd